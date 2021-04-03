Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Tip Yields Atlantic City Cocaine Arrest, Recovery Of Loaded Handgun

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Atlantic City man on drug and weapons charges, authorities said.

At 2:40 pm, Detectives James Barrett, Nicholas Berardis and Chris Smith conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 1000 block of Sewell Avenue. 

A citizen had alerted police that a man was selling drugs and gave a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. 

 Detectives found the vehicle with Leshaun Spence driving. 

Spence was arrested with a loaded handgun, more than four grams of cocaine, and a digital scale, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Spence was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Fair said.

Spence was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Anyone with information about the distribution of drugs is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

