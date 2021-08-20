Teenager, Woman Shot In Atlantic City, Police Say

A 52-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 10:55 p.m, Wednesday, Atlantic City police were called to the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found evidence of gunfire, but no victim, according to Sergeant Paul Aristizabal, a police department spokesman.

A short time later, two unidentified female victims, both of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division suffering from gunshot wounds, Aristizabal said. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

