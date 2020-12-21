Teen On Home Detention Monitor Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A teenager being monitored with an ankle bracelet has been arrested in connection with an Atlantic City shooting, authorities said.

The 16-year-old boy was charged in an Oct. 25 robbery and shooting in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman, said.

The unidentified teen was wearing on electronic monitoring bracelet on his ankle for home detention when he allegedly wounded a 31-year-old man from Pleasantville, Fair said on Saturday.

An investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit let to the boy's arrest on Dec. 11

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses, Fair said.

The suspect was being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

