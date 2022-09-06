Suspects Stole $3.6M From Victim In ID Theft Scam: Police

A pair of Egg Harbor Township residents have been charged with defrauding a victim out of more than $3.6 million in ID theft transactions.

Following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, bad checks, and conspiracy to commit these crimes, Wei Song and Botao Liu were arrested by the Bensalem Township Police Department, in Pennsylvania, Galloway police said. They were subsequently extradited and were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The investigation revealed that Song defrauded one victim of over $600,000 cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks, and incurred over $3 million in identity theft losses against the victim, with which Liu conspired, Galloway police said. Additional charges are pending and it is believed there are numerous other victims who have been defrauded by Song and Liu, police said.

Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52,, moved frequently but were last known to reside in Egg Harbor Township. Wei Song often used the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang, and Juny Li.

If you have been financially victimized by either of these individuals or know someone who has, please contact Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705 ext. 386.

The Galloway Township Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their help and assistance during this investigation; Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations - Atlantic City Resident Agency, United States Secret Service, New Jersey State Police - Division of Gaming Enforcement, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

