South Jersey Man Gets 10 Years State Prison In Fatal Shooting Of Teenager

Nahquil Lovest
Nahquil Lovest Photo Credit: ACPO

A 20-year-old South Jersey man has. been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Nahquil Lovest, of Pleasantville, was sentenced on an amended charge of aggravated manslaughter, according to First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Lovest was arrested in 2019 in connection to the murder of Naimah Bell of Pleasantville who was shot and killed at 102 S. Massachusetts Ave., Atlantic City, about 4 a.m., on July 25, 2019, Shill said. 

An initial autopsy was conducted and determined that the pending cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death as a homicide.

The arrest was the result of a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department, Pleasantville Police Department and Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit.

Lovest was arrested without incident by members of the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crime Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, with the assistance of the Atlantic County SWAT team. 

Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen is handling the case 

