South Jersey Man Charged With Sharing 1,000 Images Of Child Pornography

A 41-year-old man from South Jersey is charged with sharing more than 1,000 images of child pornography on the internet.

Stephen T. Costello, of Absecon, was arrested without incident and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media file-sharing application KIK. A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor Detectives to identify Costello and determine he distributed over 1000 videos and images of child sexual exploitation. He was charged with the distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service. Costello was also charged with possession of child abuse images.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Absecon Police Department.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.