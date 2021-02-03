Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Driver Indicted For Manslaughter In Hit-Run Crash, Killing Galloway Woman, 48

Wrangleboro Road in Galloway
Wrangleboro Road in Galloway Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has returned an indictment of aggravated manslaughter against an Absecon man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48 year-old Galloway Township woman last spring, authorities said.

Keneet Camacho, 39, was indicted on the following charges: first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, third-degree assault by auto and third-degree causing death while unlicensed/suspended, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner

At 7:58 a.m. on April 20, 2020, the Galloway Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wrangleboro Road, just north of Walden Way. 

An investigation found a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Wrangleboro Road when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Toyota Highlander, Tyner said.

The impact projected the Hyundai vehicle into the oncoming lane where it was struck head-on by a 2014 Honda CRV traveling north. 

The driver of the Hyundai vehicle, Janel Bembry, 48, of Galloway Township, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The driver of the Honda CRV, Gail Schifris, 61, was taken to Atlanticare Medical Center City Division for treatment of serious bodily injuries. 

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Camacho, fled the scene of the crash but was located by Galloway Township Police officers in the area of Great Creek and Pitney Road, Tyner said.

Camacho was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Assistant Prosecutor Katheleen Robinson is handling the case.

This crash is under investigation by the Galloway Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.

