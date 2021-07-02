Contact Us
South Jersey Driver, 60, Killed In Collision

Jon Craig
1900 block of East Broad Street in Millville.
1900 block of East Broad Street in Millville. Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

A 60-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in a two-car crash, authorities said.

Luther Kidd of Vineland was traveling west on East Broad Street in Millville about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when his pickup truck struck a car, Millville police said. Kidd's truck then ricocheted into a utility pole, police said. Kidd was pronounced dead at the crash scene, they said.

No other details about the fatal crash, including the other driver's name, have not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash is urged to call MIllville Police Department at 856-825-7010.

