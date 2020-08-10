South Jersey City Rocked By Fatal Gunfire

Two men were killed and a woman injured in an early morning Salem City shooting, marking the city's ninth and tenth homicides this year.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in a home on Thompson Street in Salem City, Salem Police Chief John Pelura III said in a Facebook post.

Authorities have identified a suspect and are pursuing leads with the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police, Pelura said.

The investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.