South Jersey City Rocked By Fatal Gunfire
South Jersey City Rocked By Fatal Gunfire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv
Salem City police
Salem City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Salem Police Chief John Pelura III

Two men were killed and a woman injured in an early morning Salem City shooting, marking the city's ninth and tenth homicides this year.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in a home on Thompson Street in Salem City, Salem Police Chief John Pelura III said in a Facebook post.

Authorities have identified a suspect and are pursuing leads with the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police, Pelura said.

The investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.

