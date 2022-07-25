Contact Us
Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
1400 block of Central Avenue
1400 block of Central Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was wounded in a weekend shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Saturday, July 23, at 2:40 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of someone shot. 

Police found a man who was shot and evidence of gunfire, they said.

The victim, 27, of Atlantic City, was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.      

