Firefighters were responding to a serious townhouse blaze in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out at about 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Mallard Lane in Egg Harbor Township, initial reports said.

Egg Harbor Township police were not immediately available for comment.

*2nd Alarm*| 219 Mallard Lane| CMD advising strike the general alarm, fire is now in the cockloft.

