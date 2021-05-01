Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: South Jersey Police Chief Investigated For Misconduct

Jon Craig
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor

After an investigation into several complaints of alleged misconduct by Linwood Police Chief John Hamilton, the Linwood Police Department will be supervised by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

“As such, I am compelled to exercise the authority over the day to day activities of the Linwood Police Department until further notice,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a press statement.

No details about the misconduct complaints have been released to the public.

Linwood City Council placed Hamilton on paid administrative leave effective Jan. 1 and named Captain Jason Weber as Acting Chief until the personnel matters are resolved, Tyner said.

