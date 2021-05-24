Prosecutor: South Jersey Man Gets 7 Years State Prison For Possessing 1,000+ Child Porn Images

A 57-year-old man from Burlington County has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for possessing more than 1,000 child pornography images and sharing them on the internet, authorities said.

Guy Valachovic of Pemberton Township was sentenced on Friday in Mount Holly by Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Valachovic pleaded guilty in August 2020 to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Coffina said.

An investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information in 2019 regarding Valachovic’s online activities from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

He was charged in August 2019 and taken into custody after a warranted search of his residence that resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices, Coffina said.

“We will continue to vigorously pursue every lead that is received concerning the possession, distribution or manufacture of child sexual abuse material,” Coffina said.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy handled the case.

