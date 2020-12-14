Prosecutor: South Jersey Man, 42, Arrested By DEA On Drug Dealing Charges, $66K Recovered

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has handed up an indictment against a Pleasantville man on narcotics distribution charges, authorities said.

Eric Paige, 42, was arrested with the help of federal DEA agents on multiple drug dealing and money laundering charges, according to , Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Paige was charged with first=degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine and money laundering, Tyner said.

“I would like to applaud the collaborative efforts of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the DEA, and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task force throughout this investigation, Tyner said. "We are all committed to reducing the trafficking of illegal drugs in Atlantic County and the violence associated with it,"

On March 12, members of the Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department made multiple warranted searches at Paige’s Pleasantville residence, storage units and vehicles after he was taken into custody in connection with a narcotics investigation, Tyner said.

Detectives recovered approximately 9.6 ounces of cocaine along with narcotic packaging and distribution materials, the prosecutor said.

Detectives also seized $66,424 and Paige’s BMW X5.

“Every drug dealer taken off the streets makes a community safer,” said Susan A. Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New Jersey Division. “Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand, and it is our mission at the DEA to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who pose the greatest risk to our residents.”

Paige was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erik Bergman is handling the case.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

