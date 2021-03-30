Police: Philly Man Tosses Gun, Clutches Magazine & Shell Casing While Running From AC Officers

A 41-year-old Philadelphia man tried running from officers after firing a single gunshot in Atlantic City over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to the 100 north block of Morris Avenue following a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m. Sunday, Atlantic City police said.

The officers were able to obtain a description of possible suspects from witnesses, and the suspects were found several blocks away, police said.

Upon attempting to stop the group, one man -- Jameer James -- initially began to walk away while grabbing his waistband, police said.

Then, he began to run, authorities said.

The officers chased James ,who threw a handgun to the ground.

Authorities recovered the firearm and were able to apprehend James, who was holding on to the handgun magazine and a shell casing, authorities said.

The other individuals were released after questioning.

James was arrested on weapons and related offenses, and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411).

Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.