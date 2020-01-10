Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: FBI Smashes Jersey Shore Gun-Running Ring: Fugitive Brothers Still At Large
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pleasantville Woman Guilty Of Theft In First NJ Jury Trial Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Tianna D. Williams
Tianna D. Williams Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 23-year-old woman from Pleasantville woman was convicted of theft charges on Thursday afternoon during the first jury trial to begin in New Jersey since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Tianna D. Williams on counts of uttering falsely made documents and theft by deception, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

On Feb. 15, 2019, Williams passed a fraudulent check for about $5,880 at the Uptown Check Cashing in Atlantic City, Tyner said.

An investigation found that the check that Williams cashed had been forged, according to Tyner.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey is handling the case.

