Pleasantville Police Find Bullet-Riddled Car, Gunshot Victim Shows Up At ER

Pleasantville police found a bullet-riddled car in the roadway minutes before a victim showed up at the emergency room, authorities said.

On Sunday, April 3, at approximately 1115cp.m, police responded to the 400 block of West Delilah Road for a ShotSpotter notification. When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle had numerous bullet holes on the driver side of the vehicle and shell casings were also located in the roadway, police said.

At approximately 1123 p.m., a gunshot victim, Clay Brown, 28 of Pleasantville, arrived at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Division, police said. Brown sustained several gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening. Brown was treated and was in stable condition.

Witnesses on the scene saw a brown or maroon Hyundai (unknown model) flee the area, south of New Road from West Delilah Road, police said.

Anyone with any additional information, please contact Detective Jamal Roy.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

