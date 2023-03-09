Contact Us
Philadelphia Woman Sentenced On Gun Charge In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia was sentenced to three years in New Jersey State Prison for unlawful possession of a handgun, authorities said.

Desira Covington will be eligible for parole after one year of the prison sentence, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Covington’s request for a lesser sentence was denied by the sentencing judge.

Covington was arrested on July 5, 2022, after a traffic stop on the Atlantic City Expressway. During the stop, Covington was found to be in possession of a handgun without a permit to carry, the prosecutor said.

Covington was ordered detained pre-trial after her arrest and held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

