Philadelphia Woman Sentenced For Brandishing Handgun In Atlantic City

A 23-year-old woman from Philadelphia was sentenced to probation on a weapons offense, authorities said.

Shania Simon was sentenced Monday, April 17 pending an appeal for possessing a handgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Simon originally pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2022, and agreed to a recommended sentence of three years in New Jersey State Prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, the prosecutor said.

This sentence stems from an incident on May 30, 2022, when Atlantic City police were dispatched to the boardwalk at Tennessee Avenue for a large fight with possible weapons involved. Upon arrival, a witness stated to police that a female nearby was the one brandishing and pointing a handgun just prior to police arrival. Police then stopped Shania Simon, and immediately located a black Glock 42, .380 caliber automatic handgun, loaded with six hollow point rounds of ammunition inside her purse, the prosecutor said.

A witness showed officers video footage of Simon fighting in a large group with several other people. The video showed that after the fight was over, Simon pulled out a black handgun and pointed and waved it in the direction of several people, the prosecutor said.

Police discovered that Simon had a valid permit to carry the firearm from Pennsylvania but not New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.