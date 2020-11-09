Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Philadelphia Man Charged In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

Jon Craig
Teddy Smith
Teddy Smith Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A Philadelphia suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a South Jersey man earlier this year, authorities said.

Teddy Smith, 39, was charged with murder and weapons-related offenses, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Pleasantville police officers found Nathan Adcock, 25, on May 1 after a 9-1-1 caller reported a shooting about 6:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North First Street, Tyner said..

Adcock was taken to the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said. Adcock’s death was ruled a homicide, he said.

An investigation identified Smith as the shooter which led to his arrest on Friday at a parole office in Philadelphia, Tyner said.

Authorities have not said whether there was a motive in the fatal shooting.

“Getting the information necessary to file charges for homicide in this matter involved every aspect of cooperation from the community and interstate law enforcement agencies," Tyner said. “I am happy that people cared enough to stand up and trust law enforcement with getting justice for this family and sending a message that they would not tolerate random violence in their community. This case demonstrates that when all partners invested in having a safe community work together, justice will prevail.”

This was a cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit, Pleasantville Police Department, with assistance from Philadelphia Parole and Philadelphia Police Fugitive Homicide Unit, according to Tyner.

