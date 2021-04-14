Pedestrian, 77, Killed Climbing Route 40 Median In Atlantic City

UPDATED: A 77-year-old woman was struck and killed while attempting to climb a concrete median on Route 40 in Atlantic City late Tuesday, authorities said.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

The incident occurred on the eastbound side of the highway, closing the roads at the Egg Harbor Township border at 9:23 p.m.

Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the eastbound lanes of Route 40 at mile marker 62.4 on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police officers found that the pedestrian, was dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Ortiz, 56, of Atlantic City, stopped and remained on scene, police said. Ortiz was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with non-life threatening injuries.

An initial investigation by Officer Eric Knuttel of the Accident Investigations Section found that the pedestrian was crossing Route 40 in the left lane.

It is believed that she was going to attempt to climb over the concrete median barrier to cross the roadway when she was struck, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

