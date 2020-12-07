Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Grisly History Of Sussex Man Captured In Hunterdon Homicide: Stabbed Robbery Victim In Head
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian, 44, Struck, Killed In South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Egg Harbor township Police
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A 44-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in Atlantic County on Sunday night, authorities said.

Pedro Silva was fatally struck about 8 p.m. by a westbound vehicle while crossing Black Horse Pike near Palermo Avenue, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, police said. 

The SUV driver, a 26-year-old Egg Harbor Township man whose name has not been released by police, stopped and has not been charged.

Police detoured traffic for about five hours while they investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Egg Harbor police officer Nick Poletis at 609-926-4045. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.