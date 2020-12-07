Pedestrian, 44, Struck, Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 44-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in Atlantic County on Sunday night, authorities said.

Pedro Silva was fatally struck about 8 p.m. by a westbound vehicle while crossing Black Horse Pike near Palermo Avenue, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, police said.

The SUV driver, a 26-year-old Egg Harbor Township man whose name has not been released by police, stopped and has not been charged.

Police detoured traffic for about five hours while they investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Egg Harbor police officer Nick Poletis at 609-926-4045.

