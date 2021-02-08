NYC Victim ID'd In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a 25-year-old New York City man who was shot and killed in Atlantic City.

Dameer Smith was shot once at 9:27 p.m. on Friday on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said on Monday.

Atlantic City Police Department and EMS found Smith on the street with a gunshot wound, Tyner said.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said.

No arrests had been made.

This is an active investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes and Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

