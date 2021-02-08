Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: South Jersey Suspect Running From Police Struck, Killed By Several Cars
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NYC Victim ID'd In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pacific Avenue
Pacific Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have released the name of a 25-year-old New York City man who was shot and killed in Atlantic City.

Dameer Smith was shot once at 9:27 p.m. on Friday on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said on Monday.

Atlantic City Police Department and EMS found Smith on the street with a gunshot wound, Tyner said. 

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said.

No arrests had been made.

This is an active investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes and Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.