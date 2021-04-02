Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Police: Officer, Knife-Wielding Suspect Both Dead After Car Rams U.S. Capitol Barricade
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Needed His TP: Suspect Resembling 'Beavis & Butthead' Character Sought In NJ Business Burglary

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
This Penns Grove burglar looks just like Cornholio, local authorities say.
This Penns Grove burglar looks just like Cornholio, local authorities say. Photo Credit: Penns Grove PD

Police in South Jersey are seeking a robbery suspect who they say looks jus like a "Beavis & Butthead" character.

The bald-headed man was captured on surveillance tapes burglarizing a local business in Penns Grove, authorities said.

The man has a gray goatee, no mustache and a full sleeve of tattoos on one arm, while the other arm is only tattooed on the upper portion, Penns Groves police said.

"Before we are inundated with tips it should be known that Beavis and his alter ego 'Cornholio' have been ruled out as suspects," Penns Grove police said. 

Anyone who knows the man picture above is urged to contact Detective Jesse Thorn at 856-299-0304.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.