Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: COVID-19: Six States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Puerto Rico Added
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Shot In South Jersey Home Invasion Robbery

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Summer Avenue in Buena
Summer Avenue in Buena Photo Credit: Google Maps

A homeowner was shot during a robbery in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The home invasion break-in was about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday  in Buena Borough, according to Franklin Township police. 

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said, when he was shot at his home on Summer Avenue.

It is considered to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the general public, police said. 

Anyone with information about the robber is urged to call Franklin Township detectives at 856-694-1415.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.