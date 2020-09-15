Man Shot In South Jersey Home Invasion Robbery

A homeowner was shot during a robbery in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The home invasion break-in was about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in Buena Borough, according to Franklin Township police.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said, when he was shot at his home on Summer Avenue.

It is considered to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the general public, police said.

Anyone with information about the robber is urged to call Franklin Township detectives at 856-694-1415.

