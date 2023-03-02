Man Brandished Gun On Atlantic City Expressway: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old man from Ventnor was sentenced Thursday, March 2 on a handgun charge, authorities said.

John Stevens, of Ventnor, was sentenced to three- and one-half years in New Jersey State Prison where he must serve the entire term before being eligible for parole, the Atlantic County Proseecutor's Office said.

Stevens did not have a permit to carry a handgun.

On February 17, 2021, the New Jersey State Police responded to a “Be on the Look Out” in reference to an anonymous 911 caller advising someone in a vehicle brandished a handgun on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The vehicle was spotted on the Expressway by Troopers and observed failing to maintain its lane. A high-risk motor vehicle stop was conducted.

The rear-seat passenger, Stevens, was frisked for weapons. An unloaded handgun was located on Stevens. While clearing the vehicle, a vacuum-sealed bag containing over one pound of marijuana was found in plain view on the floor behind the front passenger seat.

Stevens claimed ownership of the marijuana, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.