HERO: Atlantic City Officer Rescues Man Drowning In Bay

An Atlantic City police officer rescued a man who was drowning, authorities said.

The visitor from Dubai had fallen off a dock, they said.

On Tuesday, July 12, at 12:52 p.m., Officers Rebecca Seabrook and John Bell responded to a residence in the first block of North Trenton Avenue for a report of a male in distress and drowning in the bay.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a 43-year-old man, floating and resting against the pilings of a dock in the rear of the residence.

The victim was unresponsive and in and out of consciousness, police said.

Officer Seabrook, who is certified in water rescue, entered the water to rescue the man. Officer Seabrook swam towards the man and pulled him to a nearby boat that was docked at a neighboring residence.

Emergency Medical Personnel were on scene and assisted in pulling the man onto the boat. The man regained consciousness and was treated at the scene before being transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for further treatment and observations.

The man was listed in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police said on Thursday, July 14.

Family members advised the officers that the man was visiting from Dubai and accidentally fell off the dock and into the water before they called the police for assistance.

The Atlantic City Fire Department also responded and assisted in bringing the man onto the dock, so that he could be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

