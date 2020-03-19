Contact Us
GUILTY: Egg Harbor Man Convicted Of Killing Atlantic City Man With Shot To Head

Troy Demby
Troy Demby Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Jurors on Thursday convicted a 37-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township of killing an Atlantic City man with a gunshot to the head in what authorities said was a drug-related slaying.

The jury in Mays Landing convicted Troy Demby of slaying 30-year-old Raphael G. Terrigino in a parked car in Pleasantville in February 2018 and of having and selling cocaine, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

“This is yet another tragic example of the negative impact that drugs have on our families and in our community," Tyner said in a statement.

"There are no winners with illegal drug trade," the prosecutor added. "The defendant in this matter will no longer have an opportunity to peddle poison in Atlantic County, and will certainly spend the next three decades haunted by taking the life of Mr. Terrigino."

Terrigino was found dead inside his parked car at 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2018, by Pleasantville police responding to a 911 call. An autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, Tyner said.

Demby will be held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility until his May 1 sentencing, he said.

Tyner's Major Crimes Unit investigated the murder, assisted by Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville police, the prosecutor said.

