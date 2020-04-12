GOTCHA! Man Robbed Wawa Customer At Gunpoint In Wawa Bathroom, Police Say

A 27-year-old man was charged Thursday with robbing a Wawa customer in the restroom of the Atlantic County store.

Officers responded to the Pleasantville location around 11:40 a.m. to the West Delilah Road convenience store, local authorities told NJ.com.

While there, a man told officers he'd been robbed of several hundred dollars cash while in the bathroom, police said.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and were provided with a description of the suspect and his car, police said.

A car matching the description was spotted by police around 2:20 p.m. in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Subsequently, Vance Golden was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery, making terroristic threats, weapons charges, theft and drug charges, police said.

A pair of women who were with Golden are facing drug charges, according to police.

