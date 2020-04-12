Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GOTCHA! Man Robbed Wawa Customer At Gunpoint In Wawa Bathroom, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
West Delilah Road Wawa
West Delilah Road Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man was charged Thursday with robbing a Wawa customer in the restroom of the Atlantic County store.

Officers responded to the Pleasantville location around 11:40 a.m. to the West Delilah Road convenience store, local authorities told NJ.com.

While there, a man told officers he'd been robbed of several hundred dollars cash while in the bathroom, police said.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and were provided with a description of the suspect and his car, police said.

A car matching the description was spotted by police around 2:20 p.m. in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Subsequently, Vance Golden was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery, making terroristic threats, weapons charges, theft and drug charges, police said.

A pair of women who were with Golden are facing drug charges, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.