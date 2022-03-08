Girls' Knife Fight Broken Up At Pleasantville Middle School: Police

Police were called to the Middle School of Pleasantville to break up a fight between teenage girls with a knife, authorities said.

On March 3, at approximately 248 p.m., police responded for a report of a physical altercation involving a knife. School staff had separated two 13-year-old girls.

One of the juveniles sustained a superficial cut to the left cheek as a result of the fight, police said.

The other was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon. The juvenile was placed on electronic monitoring pending juvenile court.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any additional information, please contact Detective Jeffery Raine.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.