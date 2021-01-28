Fugitive, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A fugitive wanted in a November shooting has been arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Ibn Jones of Atlantic City was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

At 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Atlantic City Patrol Officer Aaron Jones conducted a motor vehicle stop at Indiana and Bacharach Boulevard.

The patrol officer recognized the wanted suspect, knowing that he had a warrant out for his arrest, Fair said.

The fugitive’s charges stem from the shooting of a man on Nov. 9, 2020 that resulted in serious injuries to the victim, Fair said. The shooting occurred at Indiana and Baltic Avenues. A concerned citizen drove the victim to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, according to the lieutenant.

Jones was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

