Four Hurt In Atlantic City Jet Boat Crash, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
US Coast Guard helicopter flies over Atlantic City.
US Coast Guard helicopter flies over Atlantic City. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard Atlantic City Facebook photo

Three children were among four people injured in a jet boat accident in Atlantic City July Fourth weekend, NJ Advance Media reports.

The 24-foot Yamaha jet boat was carrying five people when it struck a submerged metal piling outside of the channel near North Riverside Drive, ejecting three people in the afternoon hours Saturday, July 2, the outlet said citing the US Coast Guard.

None of the victims who were ejected were seriously injured, but one man was hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. A 29-foot Coast Guard response boat equipped with medical personnel transported the victims to land.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

