Female Driver Killed By Philadelphia Bound Train In Atlantic County

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
NJ Transit police
NJ Transit police Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police

A female driver died when an NJ Transit train struck her car in Hammonton Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An Atlantic City Rail Line train leaving Atlantic City at 2:40 p.m. struck the vehicle around 3:20 p.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson said. The train was scheduled to arrive in in Philadelphia at 4:21 p.m., she said.

The woman's identity had not been released as of Thursday evening. 

It was not clear why the woman's car was on the tracks when the crash occurred, and the incident remained under investigation by NJ Transit Police.

Service to the Atlantic City Rail Line was temporarily suspended in both directions between Egg Harbor and Atco. None of the 23 passengers were injured.

