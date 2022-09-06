Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash: Prosecutor

An Atlantic City man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, authorities said.

Harris L. Jacobs, 26, allegedly struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3:35 a.m. on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Jacobs was operating a white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner.

Jacobs was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

This fatal crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

