Driver, 23, Killed In Atlantic County Crash

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 23-year-old man from Absecon was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday, Atlantic City police said. 

The driver, Devante Schriver was pronounced dead at the scene on the crash, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman. 

Schriver was operating a 2020 Honda Accord when he left the roadway and struck a utility pole, Fair said.

The crash occurred at 12:05 a..m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 at milepost 54.5. Absecon Police Department and medical personnel responded.

The investigation is being conducted by Officer Fitzroy Simpson of the Accident Investigations Section. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. 

