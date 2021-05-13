Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Burlington Man Admits Possessing Child Pornography, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
James Hunt
James Hunt Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 21-year-old man from Burlington Township has pleaded guilty fo child pornography charges, authorities said.

James Hunt, of Threadleaf Terrace admitted to the crime in exchange for a three-year state prison sentence, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Hunt entered a guilty plea last week in Mount Holly to endangering the welfare of a child, Coffina said.

He will be placed on the state’s sex offender registry upon release and also be under parole supervision for life. Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines scheduled Hunt's sentencing for July 28.

An investigation found that Hunt had been uploading videos containing child sexual abuse material. Multiple electronic devices were seized from his residence during a warranted search, Coffina said.

