Brooklyn Man Admits Shooting Another Man In Atlantic City

A 31-year-old man from Brooklyn has admitted to shooting another man in Atlantic City.

Neil Henry pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, resisting arrest and a weapons offense, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Henry admitted that on Aug. 28, he shot a man with a handgun and fled on foot from police officers.

The man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

At the time of his arrest, Henry was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun which ballistics analysis confirmed he used during the shooting, the prosecutor said.

This investigation was conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Atlantic City Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Chris D’Esposito and Ryan Jones of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

