Authorities: South Jersey Woman Was Driving Over 100 MPH In Fatal Head-On Crash

A 24-year-old Pleasantville driver who was going more than 100 miles per hour in a school zone when she struck another car head-on killing the driver in 2018 has been arrested, authorities said.

Kaitlyn Hayes was arrested on June 10 and charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a school zone, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of refraining from driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Very simply, if you drive while impaired, it is more likely that someone will be injured or killed. The risk is too great to ignore,” Tyner said.

Hayes' southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on operated by Suzana Kocick, 36, of Galloway, on Dec. 19, 2018 around 11:40 p.m., Tyner said. Kocick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred within 1000 feet of the H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School, he said.

An investigation determined that Hayes’ 2017 Ford Expedition vehicle was traveling at a speed of 106 mph in the two seconds prior to the crash, and 104 mph at impact, Tyner said. Toxicology tests revealed Hayes’ blood was positive for marijuana, he said.

The prosecutor’s Crash Investigations Unit was assisted by the Absecon Police Department in the probe. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Absecon police at 609-641-0667 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.

