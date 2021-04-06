Authorities: Atlantic City Suspect Stabbed 2, Kicked Police Officer, Medical Staff

A 58-year-old man from Atlantic City has been arrested after stabbing two people and assaulting a police officer and medical personnel, authorities said.

At 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers found a 32-year-old man running from the building who had sustained a stab wound, police said.

Officers entered the building and were directed to a third floor hallway where they found a second stabbing victim, a 65-year-old woman from Atlantic City, police said. Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

Officer William Luengas-Gonzalez found the suspect, Brian Jackson, also known as Abdulwali Abdullah, 58, of Atlantic City in the building.

Jackson kicked Officer Luengas-Gonzalez multiple times as he was being arrested, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Jackson also was transported to the medical center where he kicked a member of the medical staff in the chest, police said. Jackson was found in possession of cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia, they said.

An investigation found that Jackson began to stab the woman when the male victim came to her aid, police said.

A man struck Jackson in the head with a fire extinguisher stopping the attacks, police said.

Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, aggravated assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault on medical personnel.

Jackson was under police guard at the medical center for an unrelated medical condition.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

