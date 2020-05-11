Atlantic City Teenager Wounded By Gunfire

A 17-year-old boy from Atlantic City was wounded in a shooting, authorities said.

Atlantic City police were called to the 100 north block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 1:53 a.m. on Wednesday by a ShotSpotter audio gunshot detection alert, the department announced on Facebook.

Police found a teenager with gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.