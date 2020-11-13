Atlantic City Police Investigate Downtown Shooting

Atlantic City police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year-old on Friday afternoon.
At 12:04 pm, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Tennessee and Caspian avenues on a ShotSpotter alert, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.
Officers located a vehicle fleeing the scene, Fair said.
The vehicle contained a shooting victim who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to Fair.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.
Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
