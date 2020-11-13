Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Atlantic City Police Investigate Downtown Shooting

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Atlantic City police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year-old on Friday afternoon.

At 12:04 pm, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Tennessee and Caspian avenues on a ShotSpotter alert, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Officers located a vehicle fleeing the scene, Fair said.

The vehicle contained a shooting victim who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to Fair.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766

 Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

