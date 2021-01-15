Atlantic City Pedestrian Struck, Killed

A 66-year-old woman from Atlantic City was struck and killed by a vehicle as she crossed the road, authorities said.

Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues at 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Officers arrived to find Jill Collette suffering from serious injuries, according to Fair.

Collette was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she was pronounced dead, Fair said.

An initial investigation by Officer Tyler Daily found that Collette was walking across Atlantic Avenue in the crosswalk when the traffic signal for the opposite flow of traffic turned green, police said.

Daniel Sitarski, 69, of Brigantine was heading westbound on Atlantic Avenue and struck Collette, police said. Sitarski immediately stopped and remained on the scene, police said. No charges have been filed, they said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

