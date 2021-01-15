Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Pedestrian Struck, Killed

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 66-year-old woman from Atlantic City was struck and killed by a vehicle as she crossed the road, authorities said.

Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues at 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Officers arrived to find Jill Collette suffering from serious injuries, according to Fair.

Collette was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she was pronounced dead, Fair said.

An initial investigation by Officer Tyler Daily found that Collette was walking across Atlantic Avenue in the crosswalk when the traffic signal for the opposite flow of traffic turned green, police said.

Daniel Sitarski, 69, of Brigantine was heading westbound on Atlantic Avenue and struck Collette, police said. Sitarski immediately stopped and remained on the scene, police said. No charges have been filed, they said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.