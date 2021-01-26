Atlantic City PD: Teen Armed Robber Returned To Purse-Snatching Scene

Atlantic City police caught an armed robbery suspect after he returned to the scene of a purse snatching, authorities said.

A juvenile male was arrested after returning to the area where an armed robbery was committed, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

At 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers responded to Sovereign and Atlantic Avenues for a report of a robbery.

A 35-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and her purse was stolen, Fair said.

Her purse was later located with only money missing, Fair said.

A detailed description of the suspect was obtained and provided to officers.

At 7:04 p.m. on Saturday, Officers Ivaylo Penchev and Curtis Massey were patrolling the same area when they observed a boy matching the suspect’s description. The 17-year-old suspect from Atlantic City was taken into custody without incident, Fair said.

The teenager, who police did not name, was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, Fair said. He was being held at Harborfields Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

