Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor

Leslie Washington
Leslie Washington Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said.

Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on Aug. 6, 2021. Washington admitted to illegally possessing a handgun and firing a single shot through the door of the victim's home. The shot struck the victim in the stomach and caused non-life-threatening injuries. 

Washington then fled the scene and was not located until his arrest on September 30, 2021, authorities said.

Washington's plea calls for a sentence of six years in state prison, subject to the No Early Release Act. 

Washington's sentencing is set for March 2.

