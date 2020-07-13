Atlantic City Man, 29, Fatally Shot In South Jersey

A 29-year-old man from Atlantic City man was found shot to death Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to the corner of Essex and Kingsley avenues in Egg Harbor Township for a report of a man down about 6:25 a.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

First responders found Terrance P. Fox dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said.

A joint homicide investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and county prosecutor’s office Major Crimes Unit is continuing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the prosecutor’s office at 609-909-7800 or submit a tip online at acpo.org/tips.html.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

