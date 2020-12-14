Atlantic City Man, 21, Arrested In Rooming House Arson

A 21=year-old man from Atlantic City has been arrested for starting a fire in an occupied rooming house, authorities said.

The Atlantic City Fire Department and patrol officers responded to the first block of north Kingston Avenue for a fire at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the home. The occupants of the building were able to escape the home. Six fire companies were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

While on scene, Daniel Grisales-Mejia approached police officers and indicated that he lived in the home, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Grisales-Mejia was sent to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be evaluated, Fair said.

Fire Captain John Friday and police Detective Matthew Cocuzza initiated an investigation into the fire after speaking with a witness. At the completion of the investigation, Grisales-Mejia was criminally charged with setting the fire, Fair said.

Two occupants were relocated with the assistance of the American Red Cross.

Grisales-Mejia was charged with aggravated arson and criminal mischief, Fair said.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

