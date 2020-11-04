Atlantic City Headshot Victim Dies, 2nd Shooting Victim Critical

One of the four people who were shot on Sunday in Atlantic City has died, authorities said.

Another remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

The shooter or shooters remain at large, authorities said.

Idel Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, of Atlantic City, was shot in the head at the intersection of Arctic and Maxwell avenues near B & B Saloon at 3:43 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Two shooting victims remain hospitalized — one with life-threatening injuries. Another victim has been treated and released from the hospital, authorities said.

“Many lives were unnecessarily put in danger early Sunday morning after gunshots were fired around the B & B bar," Tyner said in a statement. “The Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Atlantic City Police Department, has worked tirelessly to identify witnesses and suspects. We encourage anyone who was in attendance to contact our office to assist us with this investigation.”

Police responded to the incident after receiving a ShotSpotter notification and then a 9-1-1 call about a car accident.

Rodriguez-Garcia was one of the vehicle occupants and was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound to the head, Tyner said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers, which may offer cash rewards, at 609-652-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.