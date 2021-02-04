Atlantic City Drug Raid Turns Up 330 Heroin Bags, Cocaine, Ecstasy, $2.1K In Cash, Police Say

A three-month long investigation culminated this week in the arrest of Atlantic City drug dealer found with thousands of dollars in cash, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Detectives of the Special Investigations Section executed a court authorized search warrant on a residence in the first block of south Florida Avenue leading to the arrest of 49-year-old Chance Hamilton, ACPD said in a release.

Detectives found 330 bags of heroin, 22 grams of cocaine, more than nine grams of ecstasy, more than five ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia used in the distribution of drugs and more than $2,100 in cash all inside Hamilton's home, police said.

Hamilton was slapped with several drug-related charges including intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, money laundering and more.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The investigation was led by Detective Darrin Lorady.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.