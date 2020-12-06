Absecon Police Investigate South Jersey Shooting Near Travelodge

A man was hospitalized after being shot in his car near a South Jersey hotel, authorities said.

Kahree Nesbitt suffered a gunshot wound to the torso about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Absecon police said in a statement.

Nesbitt was parked on Absecon Boulevard near the Delilah Road exit ramp and Travelodge by Wyndham hotel, police said.

No arrests have made, and no other details about the victim were released.by police.

Absecon police officers provided medical care to Nesbitt and he was transported to Atlanticare City Division hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition on Friday morning, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is ured to call the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667 ext. 216.

