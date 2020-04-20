Absecon Man, 38, Charged In Fatal Head-On Hit-Run Crash

Police arrested a 38-year-old Absecon man who they said fled the scene of a crash Monday that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Keneet Camacho remained held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, driving while impaired and driving while unlicensed in connection with the 8 a.m. crash on Wrangleboro Road, Galloway police said.

He also received several traffic summonses, they said.

The crash killed Janel Bembry, 48, of Galloway, who was pronounced dead at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

Gail Schifris, 61, of Galloway, was taken to the medical center with serious injuries, the police statement said.

Camacho was driving a Toyota Highlander south on Wrangleboro Road when his vehicle rear-ended Bembry's Hyundai, police said in a statement.

The impact pushed Bembry's vehicle into the northbound lane, where it hit Schifris's Honda CRV head on, police said.

Camacho, a Peruvian immigrant, continued south on Wrangleboro Road before police said they found him on nearby Great Creek Road.

The crash was Galloway's second fatal accident in two days. Leonardo Finelli of Galloway died Sunday morning after his vehicle hit a tree, police reported.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash on Wrangleboro Road or has information that can help the investigation is asked to call the Galloway Township Police Traffic Safety/Fatal Accident Unit at (609) 652-3705 .

